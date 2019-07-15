Leviathan natural gas platform on its way to Israel

Noble Energy (NBL -2.8% ) and Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF) say the first of four giant barges transporting the Leviathan natural gas platform to Israel has departed the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its planned offshore installation in September.

Five operational structures - the 38K-ton topsides of the Leviathan platform – will make the trans-Atlantic journey, with the remaining barges due to set sail from Texas in the coming weeks.

After connecting the units to the platform, NBL will start a series of commissioning tests before initiating commercial gas flow to the Israeli market before the end of 2019.

Leviathan, with 22T cf of reserves, was discovered in 2010 and is one of the world's largest gas discoveries of the past decade.