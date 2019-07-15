JPMorgan sees unit revenue upside at Spirit Airlines

JPMorgan sizes up Spirit Airlines (SAVE -0.5% ) following the airline's traffic report and guidance update.

"We believe that ~15% ASM growth in 2019-20 will help Spirit generate an even stronger unit revenue trajectory, particularly as Spirit has increased the number of markets where it has at least 20 daily departures and therefore enhanced density," writes analyst Jamie Baker.

"While we believed that Basic Economy would serve as a significant earnings headwind for Spirit, the company has deftly tweaked its business model to reduce exposure to the most competitive markets," he adds.

JPMorgan has an Overweight rating on SAVE and price target of $72 (10X the 2020 EPS estimate) vs. the sell-side average PT of $69.07.