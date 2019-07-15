JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.49 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28.52B (+0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JPM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.

