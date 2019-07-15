Domino's Pizza Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $834.87M (+7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DPZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.