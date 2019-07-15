Fidelity National Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.08B (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FNF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.