Blackstone near deal to buy CRH European distribution unit - Bloomberg

Blackstone (BX -0.4% ) is close to acquiring CRH's (CRH +0.3% ) European distribution arm in a deal that could be valued at €1.7B and announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg reports.

Blackstone is said to have beaten other P-E bidders for the business, which sells products such as roof tiles, flooring and plumbing supplies for builders.

CRH said last year that it was weighing options for the European distribution unit, part of a more sweeping overhaul to generate cash for acquisitions.