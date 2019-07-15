Facebook says Libra won't launch until regulators satisfied

Facing pushback from both sides of the political aisle, Facebook (FB -0.6% ) says it's not launching its Libra digital token until regulators are fully satisfied.

Ahead of congressional appearances starting tomorrow, Libra chief David Marcus says the currency is not intended to compete with sovereign currencies and won't interfere with central banks' monetary policy.

We know we need to take the time to get this right," he says in prepared testimony. "And I want to be clear: Facebook will not offer the Libra digital currency until we have fully addressed regulatory concerns and received appropriate approvals.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell expressed the central bank's "serious concerns" over Libra in testimony before the House last week.