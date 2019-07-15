Marvell +2.8% as new bull praises next phase

William Blair starts Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) at Outperform with analyst Alessandra Vecchi predicting the company's "next phase" of growth is just beginning.

Vecchi cites expansions into a number of growth verticals, including 5G, auto, and ARM-based server builds.

The firm thinks MRVL could surpass its long-term target of 6% to 8% revenue growth, and still sees the runway for margin expansion. Gross margin could exceed 66% and operating margin could reach 35% by the end of FY22 or early FY23.

MRVL shares are up 2.8% to $26.10.

Marvell has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.