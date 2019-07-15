JPMorgan expects cash flow gusher at Wynn Resorts

JPMorgan sees growth pillars in Boston, Las Vegas and Macau helping Wynn Resorts (WYNN +1.8% ) generate $8.95 of free cash flow per share in 2019 (7% FCF yield), $11.89 in 2020 (9% FCF yield) and $12.88 in 2021 (10% FCF yield).

Analyst Joseph Greff calls valuation on Overweight-rated Wynn attractive in comparison to historical levels and peer Las Vegas Sands. Greff and team assign a price target of $155 to the casino operator vs. the sell-side average PT of $145.

Shares of Wynn have traded in a range of $90.06 to $167.59 over the last 52 weeks,