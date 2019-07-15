Regal eyes AMC-like subscription service

Regal Entertainment (OTC:CNWGY) could unveil a competitor to AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) Stubs A-List subscription service as early as this month, according to New York Post. Deadline reports that the service will have three tiers of pricing ($18, $21 and $24 per month).

AMC has improved concession revenue and customer loyalty through the Stubs A-list program, which doesn't hurt necessarily hurt the company except for movie showings that are sold out. Barrington Research Associates has observed that on top of selling more concessions, AMC is also gathering useful data on its +860K customers that it can use advantageously.

Beyond Regal, pulseless MoviePass (OTCPK:HMNY) is shut down for new subscribers at the moment and discounted movie ticket subscription service Sinemia closed down earlier this year. Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) has a movie rewards program with two tiers.