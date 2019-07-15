Hillenbrand bounces after acquisition-induced selloff; DA Davidson upgrades

Hillenbrand (HI +6.4% ) shoots higher after DA Davidson upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral, as analyst Matt Summerville says he is positive on HI's $2B acquisition of Milacron and last Friday's 13% plunge following the announcement was overdone.

The analyst says the deal as "transformational" toward HI becoming a more diversified global enterprise and he sees a "significant cash accretion potential" from the transaction.

HI's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.