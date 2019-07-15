Anglo American Platinum and Platinum Group Metals form a new venture to develop battery technology

Platinum Group Metals (PLG +2.8% ) and Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF) launched a new venture, Lion Battery Technologies, to accelerate the development of battery technology using platinum and palladium.

Lion Battery has entered into an agreement with Florida International University to further advance a research program that uses platinum and palladium to unlock the potential of Lithium Air and Lithium Sulfur battery chemistries to increase their discharge capacities and cyclability.

Lion will have exclusive rights to all intellectual property developed and will lead all commercialization efforts.