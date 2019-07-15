Summit Midstream starts up DJ Basin processing plant

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP -0.4% ) says it has successfully commissioned its new 60M cf/day cryogenic processing plant in Colorado's DJ Basin.

SMLP says the new facility will increase its DJ Basin processing capacity and delivers residue gas to the Colorado Interstate Gas and Trailblazer Pipeline and processed natural gas liquids to the Overland Pass Pipeline, while operating more efficiently and generating substantially higher NGL recoveries compared to its legacy 20M cf/day processing facility.

SMLP estimates the new facility will enable annualized DJ Basin segment adjusted EBITDA for H2 2019 to more than triple the $7.6M of segment adjusted EBITDA reported in all of 2018.