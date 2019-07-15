Sony, HarperCollins team on literature-to-film venture

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SNE +0.2% ) and HarperCollins Publishers (NWS -0.4% , NWSA -0.2% ) have teamed up on a new partnership to make film content out of sourced literary material.

Former Fox 2000 President Elizabeth Gabler and her whole team will move to the Sony lot to oversee the venture; she has strong connections at both companies.

The Fox 2000 film label was abruptly closed down by Disney in the wake of its Fox asset purchase, a move that came after Disney gave assurances that the group would live on after the deal.