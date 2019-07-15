Centennial Resource, other gas-focused E&Ps downgraded at Jefferies

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV -8.3% ) plunges after Jefferies analyst Mark Lear downgrades shares to Hold from Buy to reflect the firm's reduced oil and natural gas price forecast.

Lear anticipates "another messy quarter" across the E&P sector driven by weak natural gas liquids and Waha natural gas pricing, "left in the dust by crude, and it feels to us the market doesn't want, or more importantly need, the crude supply that the U.S. onshore can deliver."

The firm also downgrades Callon Petroleum (CPE -15.7% ), Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO +1.9% ), Gulfport Energy (GPOR -1.6% ) and Range Resources (RRC -4.3% ) but thinks EOG Resources (EOG -2.3% ), Diamondback Energy (FANG -3.6% ), Parsley Energy (PE -4.8% ) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -2.4% ) are set up well into the quarter.

SunTrust analysts downgraded CDEV to Hold from Buy last week, as stronger U.S. production and more moderate demand domestically and in China drives a forecast 5% reduction in their crude oil price assumption in 2019-21.

CDEV's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral and its Quant Rating is Bearish.