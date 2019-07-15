Google VP writes op-ed denying bias

Google's (GOOG +0.2% )(GOOGL +0.2% ) VP of global government affairs and public policy has an op-ed on Fox News saying he will tell U.S. senators that the company's products aren't politically biased.

Karan Bhatia, who formerly served as an official under President George W. Bush, says Google goes "to extraordinary lengths to build our products and enforce our policies in such a way that political leanings are not taken into account.”

Google has a hearing tomorrow with the Senate Judiciary subcommittee headed by Republican Ted Cruz. You can stream the hearing here.

Last week, President Trump said he planned to meet with the major social media companies and that his administration would explore "regulatory and legislative solutions to protect free speech and the free-speech rights of all Americans."