International Paper, Packaging Corp., WestRock all cut at KeyBanc

Paper companies International Paper (IP -1.4% ), Packaging Corp. of America (PKG -2.4% ) and WestRock (WRK -2.8% ) tumble after KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson turns bearish amid deteriorating fundamentals in containerboard, pulp and uncoated freesheet paper.

Although shares of the three companies have underperformed over the past year, Josephson says paper industry prices seem to be on a downtrend following years of market strength, likely prompting further downside to KeyBanc's estimates for 2020.

Adding that the firm's 2020 estimates are based on margins no lower than historical averages, KeyBanc believes the sector stocks "will do no better than perform in line with the sector over the next 9-12 months, and in fact are more likely to underperform."