GEO Group, CoreCivic fall after Fifth Third turns away from private prison firms

GEO Group (GEO -1% ) fell as much as 2.4% and CoreCivic (CXW -1.6% ) slid as much as 3.1% after Bloomberg reports that Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB -1.5% ) won't provide future financing to companies that manage private prisons and immigration holding centers.

“We will honor the existing credit and loan commitments currently on our books, but we do not intend to enter any new financing arrangements with these companies," Fifth Third said in a statement.

Just yesterday, French bank BNP Paribase said it will no longer finance U.S. private prison operators, following in the steps of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and SunTrust Banks, which have taken similar steps.