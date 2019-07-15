Energy 

AEP eyes $2B purchase of three Oklahoma wind farms

|About: American Electric Power Com... (AEP)|By:, SA News Editor

American Electric Power (AEP +1%) says it will seek regulatory approvals to purchase three wind projects totaling 1,485 MW that are currently under development in Oklahoma.

The projects include a 999 MW wind facility being built near Weatherford, Okla., and a 287 MW wind facility being built near Enid, both scheduled to be completed by year-end 2021, and a 199-MW project being built near Alva to be completed by the end of 2020.

AEP says investment in the wind projects would total nearly $2B if approved, and would anticipate saving SWEPCO and PSO customers ~$3B net of cost over 30 years.

Last year, Texas regulators rejected a proposal by SWEPCO to purchase 70% of the 2 GW Wind Catcher project, which would have been the single largest wind farm in the U.S., citing concerns about placing too much cost risk onto the utility's ratepayers.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox