AEP eyes $2B purchase of three Oklahoma wind farms

American Electric Power (AEP +1% ) says it will seek regulatory approvals to purchase three wind projects totaling 1,485 MW that are currently under development in Oklahoma.

The projects include a 999 MW wind facility being built near Weatherford, Okla., and a 287 MW wind facility being built near Enid, both scheduled to be completed by year-end 2021, and a 199-MW project being built near Alva to be completed by the end of 2020.

AEP says investment in the wind projects would total nearly $2B if approved, and would anticipate saving SWEPCO and PSO customers ~$3B net of cost over 30 years.

Last year, Texas regulators rejected a proposal by SWEPCO to purchase 70% of the 2 GW Wind Catcher project, which would have been the single largest wind farm in the U.S., citing concerns about placing too much cost risk onto the utility's ratepayers.