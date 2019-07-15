Five9 -9% on another reported exec departure

Stephens analyst Dmitry Netis cites sources saying Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP of Global Sales, Jim Nystrom, is no longer with the company.

Netis noted in early July that FIVN has lost five to six enterprise execs, and all departed to work for competitors.

Stephens has an Equal Weight rating and $53 price target on Five9. The company has a Neutral Quant rating.

Five9 shares are down 9.2% to $48.61.

Related: Earlier today, FIVN announced hiring Facebook vet Anand Chandrasekaran as the new EVP of Product Management.

Post updated to clarify second bullet.