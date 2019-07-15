Sealed Air downgraded at KeyBanc on demand weakness

Sealed Air (SEE -2.3% ) slips as KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson downgrades shares to Underweight from Sector Weight with a $39 price target, citing concerns about the company's weak volume trends, levered balance sheet, the recent termination of its CFO and an ongoing SEC investigation.

Josephson also says a restructuring program of the magnitude initiated by SEE typically is difficult to execute and often not very successful, noting the company's cash restructuring payments had exceeded pre-tax restructuring savings since 2013.

SEE recorded a 1.4% decline in its organic volumes during Q1 due to soft demand in its Product Care segment, which had experienced volume declines for the past three quarters and could continue in Q2 given the weakening global economy, Josephson says.

SEE's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral and its Quant Rating is Bullish.