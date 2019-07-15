Medical Properties invests $1.75B in 24 hospital facilities

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) enters agreements with two new operators and completes an agreement with a third new operator to invest ~$1.75B in a total of 24 hospital facilities. The agreements include investments in:

14 acute care hospitals and two behavioral health hospital facilities operated by Prospect Medical Holdings for $1.55B; Seven community hospitals operated by Saint Luke's Health System for $145M; and One acute care hospital operated by Halsen Healthcare for $55M.