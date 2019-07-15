Financials  | Healthcare  | M&A

Medical Properties invests $1.75B in 24 hospital facilities

About: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) enters agreements with two new operators and completes an agreement with a third new operator to invest ~$1.75B in a total of 24 hospital facilities.

The agreements include investments in:

    14 acute care hospitals and two behavioral health hospital facilities operated by Prospect Medical Holdings for $1.55B;

    Seven community hospitals operated by Saint Luke's Health System for $145M; and

    One acute care hospital operated by Halsen Healthcare for $55M.

Sees deals immediately accretive; boosts run-rate guidance for NFFO to $1.54-$1.58 per share.

Reduces exposure to MPT’s largest tenant, Steward Healthcare, to 30.3% from 39.5% as of Dec. 31, 2018, and its two largest tenants combined to 42.6%, down from 51.1%. 

