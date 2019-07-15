Aevi Genomic Med up 23% after hours on Astellas deal

Nano cap Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) is up 23% after hours on the heels of its exclusive in-license agreement with Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) unit OSI Pharmaceuticals securing global development and commercialization rights to ASP7486 (formerly OSI-027).

Aevi will initially develop the mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat rare inherited lymphatic malformations such as generalized lymphatic anomaly, Kaposiform lymphangiomatosis and Gorham-Stoudt disease.

Under the terms of the deal, Aevi will pay Astellas $500K upfront, development and regulatory milestones and tiered single-digit royalties on net sales. Aevi will be responsible for all clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization activities and costs.