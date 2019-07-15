CBS, Viacom set Aug. 8 deadline for merger talks - CNBC

After an extended flirtation, CBS and Viacom (VIA, VIAB) have set an Aug. 8 deadline to reach a deal on recombining the former sister companies, CNBC reports.

That matches the day both companies report earnings for Q2, and thus a natural goal post to come to an agreement.

While the two boards agree on concept that they need scale to compete in the new world, they are leaving price out of the discussion for now while they settle strategic and management issues, according to the report.

Viacom chief Bob Bakish may still have the inside line on leading the combined company, while CBS CEO Joe Ianniello's contract runs out at the end of December.