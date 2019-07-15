Global Payments gets $2B term loan, $3B revolver

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) closes a new senior unsecured $2B term loan and an unsecured $3B revolving credit facility in connection with its previously announced merger with Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS).

The facilities will be available for borrowing on the date the merger becomes effective and are expected to replace Global Payments’ existing secured credit facilities and TSYS’s unsecured revolving credit facility.

The interest rate margin currently applicable to Global Payments’ existing facilities is expected to be reduced by 12.5 basis points, subject to future adjustments based on a ratings-based pricing grid.

The $3B revolving credit represents an increase of $1.5B over its existing revolver capacity.

The new facilities will mature five years following the effective date of the merger.