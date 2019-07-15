Target adds Facebook exec to lead tech infrastructure, operations

Target (NYSE:TGT) hires Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) veteran Hari Govind as senior vice president of infrastructure and operations for its technology team.

In this role, Govind will oversee cloud-and-compute capabilities, network connectivity, and operations for the technology that powers Target's stores, digital channels, distribution centers, and office locations.

Govind was group manager on the infrastrcture team at Facebook where he led strategy and execution to help scale platforms for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus.

Before Facebook, Govind worked at Microsoft and Honeywell International.