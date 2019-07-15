People's United to buy United Financial Bancorp for $759M in stock

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) falls 1.3% in after-hours trading after agreeing to acquire United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) in a 100% stock transaction valued at ~$759M.

People's United expects the deal to add 7 cents to EPS on fully phased-in cost savings with a tangible book value earn-back of ~2.3 years and an IRR of ~18%.

United Financial Bancorp shareholders will get 0.875 shares of People's United Financial stock per UBNK share.

Deal values UBNK at $14.74 per share based on People's United's closing price on July 12, 2019, representing a premium of 4.5% from UBNK's closing price of $14.11 on July 12, 2019.