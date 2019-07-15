Destiny Media sees small boost in Q3 income
Jul. 15, 2019 4:57 PM ETDestiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSNY)DSNYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Destiny Media Technologies (OTCQB:DSNY) grew revenue and income slightly, but EPS was flat at break-even in its Q3 results.
- Revenues rose by 5.4%. The company notes that Play MPE currency-adjusted revenue rose 10.2% (a net 5.9% after a negative forex effect of 4.3%).
- Income from operations ticked up to $185,934 after operating expenses rose more than 6%.
- Cash and equivalents came to $1.23M, up from last August's $1.097M.
- "We are having very productive engagement with our core customer targets which we think will lead to greater expansion over the short and medium term through strategic product enhancements," says CEO Fred Vandenberg.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
