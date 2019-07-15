Amazon workers in Minnesota start six-hour strike

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) fulfillment center workers in Shakopee, Minn., walked out at 3 p.m. ET today to protest working conditions and wage practices, on the opening day of the company's annual Prime Day event.

Workers in Germany also walked out, as they have done during sale days in past years, but the Minnesota move is the first major strike of workers in the U.S. during Prime Day.

The Minnesota strike is intended to "provide safe and reliable jobs, increase respect and opportunities for advancement for the predominantly East African workforce... and to demand concrete action from Amazon to address critical issues like climate change," the organizers say.

"These groups are conjuring misinformation to work in their favor, when in fact we already offer the things they purport to be their cause - industry leading pay of $15/hour, benefits and a safe workplace for our employees," AMZN says.