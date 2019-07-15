VTv Therapeutics to present at Alzheimer's conference; shares +8.8%

VTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) has risen 8.8% postmarket after it says it will present at this week's Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

The oral presentation will cover data from its phase 3 STEADFAST study and the preceding phase 2B study of azeliragon to "further support the biological hypothesis for the potential beneficial effects of azeliragon on the ADAS-cog and CDR-sb in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes."

Azeliragon is an orally active small-molecule antagonist of the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE).