TMAC Resources reports 67% jump in Q2 production

TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) reported Q2 production of 38,520 ounces of gold, up 66.5% Y/Y with sales of 37,730 ounces of gold

Plant throughput improved ~79% to 1,740 tpd, with a feed grade of 9.5 g/t, and 80% recovery

Mining rate was lower at 1,160 tonnes per day, though mine grade improved to 11.4 grams of gold per tonne despite Doris North BTD East Limb ore move into 2H 2019 rather than Q2 as originally expected.

TMAC will release Q2 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2019.