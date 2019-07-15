Chevron aims for world's lowest emission LNG plant in new Kitimat plan

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will seek approval to modify its plans for the Kitimat liquefied natural gas export facility on Canada's Pacific Coast to an all-electric design it says will result in the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per ton of LNG of any large project in the world, according to a recent filing with British Columbia's environmental assessment office.

As part of a fresh round of approvals sought, CVX says the propose project will become an "all-electric plant" powered by hydroelectricity, allowing expanded capacity without the corresponding increase in emissions of a traditional LNG facility.

Liquefied natural gas is created by cooling gas to -260 degrees F in an energy-intensive process typically powered by burning natural gas; Kitimat LNG instead proposes electric motor drives to run all liquefaction, utility compressors, pumps and fans with hydropower bought from the provincial utility.

CVX and partner Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) expect to make a final investment decision in 2022-23 with production starting by 2029, according to the project description.