Planned Callon-Carrizo deal gets mostly dim reviews from investors, analysts

The decision by Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) to sell itself with its stock trading near its lowest levels in a decade is the "salient fact" explaining its mere 2% gain in today's trade after Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) offered a 25% premium in an all-stock deal, based on Friday's closing prices, Bloomberg's Liam Denning writes; CPE shares sank to a 52-week low before settling with a 16% loss on the day.

Proving $100M-$125M in promised annual cost savings and that free cash flow will actually find its way to shareholders is CPE's's main task now, Denning says, noting the company has not enjoyed a single year of positive free cash flow since 2010, and its total return has been negative 41% over the past five years - but better than CRZO's negative 84%.

Drillinginfo's Andrew Dittmar finds its surprising that CPE would be willing to pick up CRZO's Eagle Ford assets and "lose its status as a Permian pure-play which the market seems to favor."

Simmons analysts anticipate an increased risk premium associated with CPE for a while "with the innate complexity associated with successful integration of two organizations" and as many investors viewed CPE "as more of a consolidatee over time."

SunTrust's Jordan Levy supports the deal, saying he is "positive on dual-basin portfolios given the access to additional takeaway markets and associated price diversification."