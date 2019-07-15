L Brands CEO Wexner says he did not know about Epstein's behavior

L Brands (NYSE:LB) founder and longtime CEO Leslie Wexner tells employees he was not aware of alleged criminal behavior by his former money manager Jeffrey Epstein, WSJ reports.

Wexner reportedly said in a memo that he severed all ties with Epstein nearly 12 years ago and wrote "I would not have continued to work with any individual capable of such egregious, sickening behavior as has been reported about him."

Wexner employed Epstein as his personal money manager but his ties extended into his business, and some former executives said Epstein tried to offer his input on which women to select as Victoria’s Secret models, according to the report.