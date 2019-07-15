Golden Star extends gold mineralization at Wassa mine

Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) rallies to a 52-week high after saying it found significant gold mineralization at its Wassa underground gold mine in Ghana, offering a list of drill sites showing varying levels of potential gold deposits.

GSS says Wassa drilling extended the strike of the underground ore body over 1.7 km, and it plans to continue with the inferred delineation and conversion drilling into Q3, updating mineral resource and reserves for 2020 budgeting and year-end mineral resource and reserve statements.

GSS also says drilling results at the Father Brown deposits are encouraging and plans to update mineral resource models during Q3 to determine the viability of an underground mining project.