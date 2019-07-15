Exxon's loss in European court case could boost EU carbon prices

A ruling by the European Union's Court of Justice that part of Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) natural gas processing plant in Germany should be classified as an electricity generator could mean ~3K European factories that transfer heat or electricity to the public grid may no longer qualify for all of their allocated permits, analysts say.

The ruling is "backfiring not just on Exxon, but on many companies receiving free allowances for power stations located at factories," says Mark Lewis, global head of sustainability research at BNP Paribas.

The decision may drive up the cost of carbon, already trading at an 11-year high, depending on how nations react, says Bloomberg's Bo Qin.

The EU's Emissions Trading System hands out or auctions pollution permits for more than 12K facilities owned by utilities and industries, and Berenberg's Lawson Steele thinks the court's decision - which could take months to go into action - may impact the 2020 allocation of allowances if the affected supply is not returned to the market, as EU nations could direct the wrongly allocated free allowances to other factories that request them rather than boost the size of auctions.