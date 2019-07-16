Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is buying Black Creek Group’s Industrial Property Trust (OTC:IDDP), a portfolio of U.S. industrial properties, in an all-cash deal valued at about $4B.

The company said the deal, which consists of 37.5M square feet of industrial holdings with 236 properties, expands its footprint in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle and New Jersey.

Prologis also reported a 14.7% rise in second quarter net income attributable to shareholders to $383.8M. On a per share basis, it earned $0.60 in the quarter ended June 30 and raised its 2019 profit outlook to $2.38 to $2.46 per share from $2.08 to $2.18 per share.