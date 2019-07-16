Pricing, options updates across Tesla lineup

Several changes in pricing and options have gone into effect across Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) entire lineup, with some things become cheaper and others becoming more expensive.

Killing off 'Standard Range,' the EV maker will now only offer 'Long Range' and 'Performance' versions of its Model S and Model X. That S will start at $80,000 and the X at $85,000, although 'Ludicrous' mode (previously a $20,000 option) will come standard.

Tesla also lowered the starting price of its mass-market Model 3 to $38,990. It's technically a $1,000 price reduction before accounting for the paint change.