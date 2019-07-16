Legal battles in focus as J&J reports results

Investors this morning will have a chance to hear management's thoughts on Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) various legal battles, as well as possible action on drug pricing by officials in Washington.
Lawsuits over the opioid crisis are particular worrying, with lawyers for the state of Oklahoma on Monday comparing the drugmaker to a cartel kingpin for fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic.
Additionally, JNJ shares closed down more than 4% on Friday as the DOJ pursued a criminal investigation into whether the healthcare giant lied about the possible cancer risks of its talcum powder.
