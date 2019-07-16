Big Tech under fire on Capitol Hill

Executives from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) are scheduled to testify today and tomorrow at multiple hearings on Capitol Hill as the FTC and DOJ reportedly looks into building an antitrust case against Big Tech.

Facebook (FB) is also set to defend its cryptocurrency ambitions to lawmakers, as well as the planned launch of Libra.

While the hearings and potential probes can represent an overhang and risk to the FAANG group, Wedbush says investors should focus on the fundamentals in the near-term as any probe would take years to complete.

The sector witnessed firsthand when the Microsoft probe ultimately proved to be more noise than a structural jolt to the business model.