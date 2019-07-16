Sterling sinks to six-month low

Sterling fell to a six-month low overnight after a debate between the two candidates vying to be Britain’s next prime minister reignited worries about a no-deal Brexit.

Both frontrunner Boris Johnson and his rival Jeremy Hunt said they would not be willing to accept the so-called Northern Irish backstop element of Theresa May's Brexit deal, which is one of Brussel's principal demands in Brexit negotiations.

The pound fell 0.5% to $1.2457 on the news. If its drops below $1.2439, it would sink to its lowest in more than two years (excluding the "flash crash" on Jan. 3).

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP