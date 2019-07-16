Ryanair plans for 737 MAX disruption

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is taking the knife to its operations in Europe, blaming possible further delivery delays of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX planes.

It's planning to cut back service at some airports and abandon others entirely because regulators may not return the grounded MAX to service until as late as December.

Ryanair had planned its flight schedule based on the delivery of 58 of the aircraft by summer 2020, but Europe's biggest budget carrier, which can only take delivery of up to eight aircraft per month, now expects to receive only 30.