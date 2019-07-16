Futures pause as more earnings awaited
Jul. 16, 2019 6:27 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Wall Street inched up to notch a fresh record close on Monday, but stock index futures are now in wait-and-see mode as earnings season gets underway in earnest.
- Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Charles Schwab will report Q2 results before the bell, along with other big names such as Johnson & Johnson and Domino's Pizza.
- Citigroup kicked off the festivities yesterday with a mixed quarterly report as the bank reported better-than-expected profits, but also a decline in its net interest margin.