Futures pause as more earnings awaited

Jul. 16, 2019 6:27 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • Wall Street inched up to notch a fresh record close on Monday, but stock index futures are now in wait-and-see mode as earnings season gets underway in earnest.
  • Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Charles Schwab will report Q2 results before the bell, along with other big names such as Johnson & Johnson and Domino's Pizza.
  • Citigroup kicked off the festivities yesterday with a mixed quarterly report as the bank reported better-than-expected profits, but also a decline in its net interest margin.
