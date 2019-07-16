IMF warns banks must evolve or be 'left behind'

In a new paper entitled "The Rise of Digital Money," IMF authors Tobias Adrian and Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli argued the two most common forms of money today, cash and bank deposits, will "face tough competition and could even be surpassed."

While banks are "unlikely to disappear" as they face growing threats from big tech companies and fintech startups, "some will be left behind no doubt."

It comes as PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) expanded further in Europe on Monday by launching its international money transfers service Xoom in Britain and 31 other countries.