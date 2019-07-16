Chances dim for SpaceX astronaut mission in 2019

As SpaceX (SPACE) closes in on the possible cause of a fiery explosion in April that destroyed one of its Crew Dragon capsules, a company astronaut mission in 2019 is looking less likely.

"I'm pretty optimistic at this point in time because we have a good path forward,” said Hans Koenigsmann, SpaceX’s vice president of Build & Flight Reliability. "By the end of this year, I don’t think it’s impossible, but it’s getting increasingly difficult."

NASA is paying SpaceX $2.6B and Boeing $4.2B to build rocket and capsule launch systems to return astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time since the Space Shuttle program went dark in 2011.