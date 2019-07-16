Chances dim for SpaceX astronaut mission in 2019

As SpaceX (SPACE) closes in on the possible cause of a fiery explosion in April that destroyed one of its Crew Dragon capsules, a company astronaut mission in 2019 is looking less likely.
"I'm pretty optimistic at this point in time because we have a good path forward,” said Hans Koenigsmann, SpaceX’s vice president of Build & Flight Reliability. "By the end of this year, I don’t think it’s impossible, but it’s getting increasingly difficult."
NASA is paying SpaceX $2.6B and Boeing $4.2B to build rocket and capsule launch systems to return astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time since the Space Shuttle program went dark in 2011.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox