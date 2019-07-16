Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is working to repair nearly 10,000 problems it discovered throughout its electrical system as it steps up efforts to prevent its equipment from sparking more wildfires.

It has discovered more than 1,000 immediate safety risks and has repaired nearly all of them, as well as thousands of other lower-priority ones, but is still working through more than 3,700 repairs as California’s wildfire season proceeds.

The problems include damaged transmission towers, broken hardware on local distribution poles and leaking transformers in its substations.