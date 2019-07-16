FDA accepts Novartis' application for sickle cell med crizanlizumab

The FDA accepts for review Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) marketing application seeking approval for crizanlizumab for the prevention of vaso-occlusive crises in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), a Breakthrough Therapy-tagged indication.

Vaso-occlusive crisis is a painful complication of SCD that arises when microcirculation in obstructed by sickled red blood cells. It is the most common reason for emergency room visits and hospital admissions in these patients.

Crizanlizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to a protein on the surface of platelets and endothelium in blood vessels called P-selectin which plays a key role in the vaso-occlusive process.