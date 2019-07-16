JNJ +1% premarket on Q2 beat; revenue guidance raised

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 results: Revenues: $20,562M (-1.3%); Consumer: $3,544M (+1.1%); Pharmaceuticals: $10,529M (+1.7%); Medical Devices: $6,489M (-6.9%).
Net Income: $5,607M (+41.8%); EPS: $2.08 (+43.4%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $6,950M (+21.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.58 (+22.9%).
Key Product Sales: Remicade: $1,107M (-16.2%); Simponi/Simponi Aria: $563M (+2.7%); Stelara: $1,558M (+16.1%); Darzalex: $774M (+51.6%); Xarelto: $549M (-19.2%); Zytiga: $698M (-23.3%); Imbruvica: $831M (+34.1%); Velcade: $224M (-20.1%); Invega sustennn/Xeplion/Trinza/Trevicta: $818M (+13.6%); EDURANT/rilpivirine: $210M (-0.6%); Prezista/Prezcobix/Rezolsta/Symtuza: $535M (+8.7%); Precrit/Eprex: $226M (-18.0%); Tremfya: $235M (+86.5%); Opsumit: $348M (+12.3%).
2019 Guidance: Revenues: $80.8B - $81.6B from $80.4B - $81.2B; Non-GAAP EPS: $8.53 - 8.63 (unch).
Shares are up 1% premarket.
