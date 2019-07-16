J.B. Hunt Transport Services missed Q2 bottom-line estimates

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) reports total operating revenue (excl. fuel surcharges) rose 6.5% to $2B in Q2.

Segment revenue: Intermodal: $1.15B (-1%); Dedicated Contract Services: $680M (+28%); Integrated Capacity Solutions: $334M (-4%); Truck: $99.6M (-2%).

Segment income: Intermodal: $124.4M (-7%); Dedicated: $60.5M (+3%); Integrated Capacity Solutions: -$0.6M; Truck: $8.9M (+19%).

Operating margin rate slipped 150 bps to 8.5%.

Total tractors in operation -97 Y/Y to 1,879.

Total trailers in operation -99 Y/Y to 6,829.

The company repurchased ~1.98M common stock during the quarter for ~$190M.

