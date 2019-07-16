JPMorgan Q2 reflects strong consumer, weaker i-banking, trading revenue

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Q2 EPS of $2.82 includes income tax benefit of 23 cents; excluding the benefit, Q2 EPS would be $2.59, which exceeds the average analyst estimate of $2.49 by a dime.

JPM falls 2.1% in premarket trading.

Q2 net interest income of $14.5B fell by $100M from Q1 and increased by $900M from Q2 2018.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $1.15B vs. $1.50B in Q1 and $1.21B in the year-ago quarter.

"Double-digit growth in credit card sales and merchant processing volumes reflected healthy consumer spending and drove 8% growth in credit card loans, while mortgage and auto originations showed solid improvement, and we continued to attract new deposits, up 3%.

Q2 return on tangible common equity improved to 20% in Q2 from 19% in Q1 and 17% in the year-ago quarter.

Consumer & Community Banking net revenue of $13.8B up 1% Q/Q and up 11% Y/Y.

Corporate & Investment Bank net revenue of $9.64B, down 2% Q/Q and down 3% Y/Y.